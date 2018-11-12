U.S. jet crashes in 2nd accident involving US carrier in month
This Aug. 31, 2018, photo released by U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, front, and the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius, center, conduct an exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships off South China Sea. A U.S. Navy warplane belonging to the aircraft career USS Ronald Reagan has crashed into the sea northeast of the Philippines, but its two aviators were safely rescued. The Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement that the F/A-18 Hornet had a mechanical problem during a routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaila V. Peters/U.S. Navy via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 6:02AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 6:04AM EST
TOKYO -- A U.S. combat jet from the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan crashed into the sea northeast of the Philippines on Monday, but its two pilots were rescued safely.
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the F/A-18 Hornet had a mechanical problem during routine operations in the Philippine Sea.
A rescue aircraft quickly plucked the pilots from the water and brought them back to the ship, the Navy said in a statement. They were in good condition and the aircraft carrier has since returned to normal operations, the Navy said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The crash was the second involving aircraft belonging to the USS Ronald Reagan in less than a month.
In mid-October, a MH-60 Seahawk crashed shortly after takeoff, causing non-fatal injuries to a dozen sailors.
The aircraft carrier participated in a joint exercise known as "Keen Sword" with Japan and Canada from Oct. 29 to Nov. 8 in waters around Japan and near Guam in the Pacific.
The F/A-18 was part of Carrier Air Wing 5 onboard the Ronald Reagan, the Navy said.