U.S. Space Force members get a new name: 'guardians'
From left, Vice President Mike Pence, accompanied by Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, and Chief of Space Operations at U.S. Space Force Gen. John Raymond, concedes a ceremony to commemorate the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex?, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 6:28PM EST
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration celebrated the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force on Friday by announcing that its members will be known as “guardians.”
Vice-President Mike Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year.
“It is my honour, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians,” Pence said. “Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come.”
President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.