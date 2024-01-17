

The Associated Press





CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced an American woman to 26 years in prison for helping to kill her mother and stuffing the body in a suitcase during a luxury vacation in Bali nearly a decade ago

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago sentenced Heather Mack, 28, for conspiring to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack with her then-boyfriend in 2014 to gain access to a $1.5 million trust fund.

Prosecutors have said Mack covered her mother's mouth while Tommy Schaefer bludgeoned Wiese-Mack to death with a fruit bowl in a hotel room. Mack was 18 and pregnant at the time. Prosecutors recommended a 28-year prison sentence.

Mack's lawyers had sought a 15-year prison term, but with credit for the seven years she spent in an Indonesian prison after her 2015 conviction for being an accessory to Wiese-Mack's murder and her more than two years in custody in Chicago.