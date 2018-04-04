UK calls Russia offer for joint probe 'perverse'
An image of the daughter of former Russian Spy Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal, taken from Yulia Skipal's Facebook account on March 6, 2018. (Yulia Skripal / Facebook via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 7:56AM EDT
The British delegation at an international meeting says Russia is asking for a joint probe into last month's Salisbury nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and dismissed the offer as "perverse."
During a special meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the British delegation called the offer for a UK-Russian investigation "a diversionary tactic, and yet more disinformation designed to evade the questions the Russian authorities must answer."
The special council meeting in The Hague was requested by Russia a month after the March 4 attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.