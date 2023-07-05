UK, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine take Iran to top UN court over 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet
A protestor chants in front of a poster with the faces of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in Ottawa, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Canada is among four countries turning to international law to ensure Iran is held accountable for shooting down Flight PS752 more than three years ago.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2023 7:08AM EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine have launched a case against Iran at the United Nations' highest court over the downing in 2020 of a Ukrainian passenger jet and the deaths of all 176 passengers and crew.
The countries want the International Court of Justice to rule that Iran illegally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on Jan. 8, 2020, and order Tehran to apologize and pay compensation to the families of the victims.
Those killed included nationals and residents of Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, as well as Afghanistan and Iran. Their ages ranged from 1 year to 74 years old.