UK considers options in showdown with Russia over ex-spy
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in the House of Commons in London, Monday, March 12, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May says her government has concluded it is "highly likely" Russia is responsible for the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter. May told British lawmakers on Monday that Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were exposed to a nerve agent known as Novichok (Novice), a weapon developed in the Soviet Union in the end of the Cold War. (PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 6:06AM EDT
LONDON -- Britain's government is considering how to deal with the poisoning of an ex-spy as it awaits a Russian government response to its claim that Russian was involved.
Officials said Tuesday Prime Minister Theresa May is reviewing a range of economic and diplomatic measures.
May has said it is "highly likely" Russia was involved in the nerve agent poisoning of 66-year-old Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia. Both remain in critical condition.
The prime minister says Russia has until the end of Tuesday to explain its actions in the case, which focuses on a former Russian military intelligence officer who was convicted of spying for Britain and then released in a spy swap.
Former foreign minister David Miliband has urged May to seek support from Europe and the United States.