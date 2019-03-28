UK experts: 'Fake' Botticelli work is from artist's studio
In this photo made available by English Heritage on Thursday March 28, 2019, English Heritage Conservator Rachel Turnbull completes the conservation of "Madonna of the Pomegranate", a painting revealed as a rare example by the workshop of Botticelli. After stripping back a century of yellowing varnish and surface dirt, the painting thought to be a fake Sandro Botticelli, in fact came from the master's own Florence workshop. (Christopher Ison/English Heritage via AP)
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 7:55AM EDT
LONDON - Art experts in Britain have discovered that a painting thought to be a fake Sandro Botticelli in fact came from the master's own Florence workshop.
After stripping back a century of yellowing varnish and surface dirt, conservators confirmed that "Madonna Of The Pomegranate" -- a smaller version of the famous 1487 painting in Florence's Uffizi Gallery -- was "stylistically too similar to be an imitation."
English Heritage conservator Rachel Turnbull said Thursday that X-ray and infrared tests showed an under-drawing and changes uncommon in imitations.
The painting, part of a collection bought by a diamond magnate, shows gold leaf adorning Mary's halo and the wings of the angels worshipping her.
It will go on display in Ranger's House, a Georgian villa in southeastern London, from April 1.