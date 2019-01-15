UK lawmakers prepare to deliver verdict on EU divorce deal
Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, left, and Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling arrive to attend a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to win support for her Brexit deal in Parliament. Lawmakers are due to vote on the agreement Tuesday, and all signs suggest they will reject it, adding uncertainty to Brexit less than three months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 5:27AM EST
LONDON -- British lawmakers are preparing to deliver their verdict on Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal with the European Union after two years of political upheaval.
Just 10 weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU, lawmakers vote late Tuesday on whether to accept the plan or risk leaving without an agreement on future relations with the bloc.
May's deal faces widespread opposition, primarily because of language designed to prevent the reintroduction of border controls between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which some fear will indefinitely tie Britain to the EU.
Former education minister Nicky Morgan warned that the U.K. wasn't ready for a no-deal Brexit, telling the BBC that "there are millions of people in this country watching Westminster and Parliament very anxiously today."