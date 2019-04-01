

The Associated Press





British lawmakers have failed to find a majority for any proposal in votes on alternatives to the government’s rejected Brexit deal.

Lawmakers rejected four options in votes in the House of Commons.

The votes were an attempt to forge an alternative to the government’s rejected European Union divorce deal.

The options included remaining in a customs union with the EU — which failed by just three votes — and holding a new referendum on Britain’s membership in the bloc.

The government is still trying to build support for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, which has been rejected three times by Parliament.

Britain is due to leave the EU on April 12 without an agreement unless it passes a divorce deal or secures an extension from the bloc.

More details to come...