UK lawmakers vote down Brexit deal for a 3rd time
A street cleaner in Downing Street, London, Friday March 29, 2019. On the day that Britain was originally scheduled to leave the European Union, lawmakers will vote Friday on what Prime Minister Theresa May's government described as the "last chance to vote for Brexit." (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 6:25AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 29, 2019 10:49AM EDT
LONDON -- British lawmakers have rejected the government's divorce deal with the European Union for a third time, leaving the date and terms of the U.K.'s departure from the bloc uncertain.
The House of Commons voted 286-344 against the withdrawal agreement struck between Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU.
It follows defeats by even wider margins in January and March, and leaves the government's blueprint for exiting the bloc in tatters.
Britain now has until April 12 to tell the EU what it plans to do next. It must either cancel Brexit, seek a longer delay or crash out of the bloc without a deal.
U.K. lawmakers plan to hold a series of votes Monday in an attempt to find a new plan.