Ukraine's president in car accident, no serious injuries: spokesman
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, is surrounded by soldiers during his visit in Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow's military prestige.(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 14, 2022 7:54PM EDT
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's car collided with another vehicle early Thursday after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman said.
Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv rrgion, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.
A passenger vehicle collided with the president's motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, his spokesman, Sergii Nikiforov, said in a Facebook post.
The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Zelenskyy's medical team and was taken away by ambulance, he said. Medics examined the president, who suffered no serious injuries, Nikiforov wrote. He did not specify what injuries Zelenskyy might have suffered.
The spokesman added that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.
Zelenskyy was late in posting the nightly video address that he has given during the war, possibly because of the car accident.