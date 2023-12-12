UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to demand humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2023 3:21PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2023 4:34PM EST
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war. The vote also shows the growing isolation of the United States and Israel.
The vote in the 193-member world body was 153 in favor, 10 against and 23 abstentions. The support was higher than for an Oct. 27 resolution that called for a “humanitarian truce” leading to a cessation of hostilities, where the vote was 120-14 with 45 abstentions.
Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding. But the assembly's messages are important barometers of world opinion.
