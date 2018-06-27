UN human rights monitor denounces lack of access to Myanmar
A Rohingya refugee boy who was staying in no-man's land at Bandarban between Myanmar and Bangladesh border, clings to his father after arriving at Balukhali refugee camp 50 kilometres (32 miles) from, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in Myanmar say some of them had returned home several times over past decades, and they're in no mood to repatriate again. Although, Myanmar says it's ready for a gradual repatriation of Muslim Rohingya refugees chased out by the Buddhist-majority country's military. More than 680,000 Rohingya Muslims are now living in sprawling and squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:50AM EDT
GENEVA -- The U.N. special rapporteur for Myanmar is denouncing human rights violations by the country's government against ethnic Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence by the hundreds of thousands to Bangladesh.
Yanghee Lee has told the Human Rights Council her top priority is "constructive engagement" with Myanmar's government, which has said it will no longer co-operate with her efforts to document rights abuses.
Myanmar Ambassador Htin Lynn retorted to Lee's report to the council Wednesday by accusing her of "lack of objectivity" and calling for her to be replaced.
Lee has said violent sweeps by the Myanmar army in Rakhine state that prompted about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh "bear the hallmarks of genocide."