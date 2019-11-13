

The Associated Press





BRASILIA, Brazil - A group of people backing Venezuela n opposition leader Juan Guaido occupied the nation's embassy in Brazil's capital, Brasilia, on Wednesday.

An official from President Nicolas Maduro's government said some 20 people forcibly invaded the embassy early Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak publicly.

The Venezuela n representative to Brazil named by Guaido said in a statement that embassy employees opened the gates to let sympathizers in.

Brazil and more than 50 other nations recognize Guaido as Venezuela 's legitimate president.

At least two left-leaning Brazilian lawmakers were also within the embassy. Some 20 Brazilian military police officers were stationed outside, where Brazilian sympathizers from both sides of the political spectrum gathered and had at least one altercation.