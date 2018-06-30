Violence in southern Syria amid negotiations for a deal
This photo provided by Nabaa Media, a Syrian opposition media outlet, shows smoke rising over buildings that were hit by Syrian government forces bombardment, in Daraa, southern Syria, Thursday, June 28, 2018. A barrage of airstrikes hit rebel-held areas in southwestern Syria on Thursday, killing civilians hiding in an underground shelter as government forces pressed their offensive to reclaim a region that was until recently part of a U.S.-backed and negotiated truce. (Nabaa Media, via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:42AM EDT
BEIRUT -- Syrian government forces are pressing their offensive in the country's south under the cover of airstrikes as rebels say Russia -- Syria's ally -- has put forward conditions to end the violence that are hard to accept.
Syrian state media said more areas in Daraa province were captured Saturday and in others rebels agreed to hand over their weapons and reconcile with the government.
Ibrahim Jabawi, spokesman for the rebels' joint operations room, said the insurgents have set up a delegation that met with Russian officials Friday and another meeting is scheduled for Saturday.
Jabawi said Russia, a strong ally of President Bashar Assad's government, wants rebels to hand over their weapons in a step that would be followed by the return of government forces to rebel-held areas.