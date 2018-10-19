Voters in Afghanistan head to the polls amid threat
In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, photo, Afghan National Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint ahead of parliamentary elections, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghans will go to the polls on Saturday, hoping to bring change to a corrupt government that has lost nearly half the country to the Taliban. On Thursday, three top provincial officials in the southern province of Kandahar were killed by their own guards during a meeting to discuss security ahead of the vote. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 10:54PM EDT
KABUL -- Tens of thousands of Afghan forces have fanned out across the country as voting began in parliamentary elections following a campaign marred by relentless violence.
The Independent Election Commission says 8.8. million Afghans are registered to vote in Saturday's election. Wasima Badghisy, a commission member, called voters “very, very brave” and says a turnout of 5 million will be a success.
In the run-up to the elections, two candidates were killed while polling in Kandahar was delayed for a week after a rogue guard gunned down the powerful provincial police chief.
Commission deputy spokesman Aziz Ismaili says no results will be released before mid-November and final results will not be out until later in December.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani marked his ballot as polls opened at 7 a.m.