Warren likely to announce 2020 presidential run on Feb. 9
In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during an organizing event at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Elana Schor, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 8:10PM EST
WASHINGTON - Elizabeth Warren is expected to officially announce her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on February 9.
The Massachusetts senator is telling supporters she'll make a “BIG announcement” that day.
Warren opened her presidential exploratory committee exactly one month ago, a move that made her the first prominent sitting Democrat to enter the Democratic primary race.
Warren has since been joined in the presidential mix by two fellow Democratic senators - Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Kamala Harris of California.