

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press





LAWRENCE, Mass. -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to launch her presidential campaign in one of New England's poorest and most heavily Latino communities.

John Cluverius, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts, says Lawrence, Massachusetts, provides an ideal backdrop for the Democrat's announcement Saturday.

The faded mill city was once a centre of America's textile industry and has a long history of welcoming immigrants. It's now 80 per cent Latino.

But President Donald Trump and other Republicans have criticized the city for being a hub for the heroin trade. They've also taken aim at its sanctuary city policies limiting co-operation with federal immigration agencies.

Carmen Reyes is among the many residents who say Warren's announcement is a positive development as the city recovers from September's natural gas explosions and fires.