

The Associated Press





CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- A harsh drought may force South Africa's showcase city of Cape Town, population nearly 4 million, to turn off most water taps within weeks. This would be the world's first major city to go dry.

Scientists are watching as "Day Zero" approaches in what has been called "a natural disaster of immense proportions."

Tourists in Cape Town, famously perched near two oceans, are being asked to flush the toilet as little as possible "and maybe even spare yourself a shower."

Residents are already lining up at communal taps. The mayor this month threatened fines for water wasters and announced that the city can no longer ask people to comply with restrictions: "We must force them."

Scientists at the University of Cape Town say man-made global warming may have contributed.