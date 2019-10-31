

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Major construction is slated to start next week on a busy stretch of Richmond Street in the Entertainment District as the city continues work to replace a 143-year-old watermain.

Starting Monday, November 4, Richmond Street will be reduced to one shared lane of traffic for vehicles and bicycles between Spadina Avenue and John Street.

Work will eventually progress east of John Street to University Avenue. At that point there will be one lane for cyclists and one lane for drivers, according to the city.

Work between Spadina and University avenues is expected to continue until July.

In April, work will also extend further east to York Street. Work on that stretch is also expected to be completed by July.

During the closures, cyclists will be able to detour along King Street via bike lanes on Peter or Simcoe streets.

Work is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. from Monday to Friday and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends. There will be no parking within the work zone on Richmond during construction.

Some sidewalk restrictions for pedestrians will be in place during the construction as well.

Businesses will remain open throughout construction, the city says.

Crews started work to replace the ageing watermain between Bathurst Street and Spadina Avenue in July.