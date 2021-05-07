WHO panel OKs emergency use of China's Sinopharm vaccine
FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2020 file photo, released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member inspects syringes of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine products at a packaging plant of the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co., Ltd, a unit of state-owned Sinopharm in Beijing. China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm. The vaccine is the first one approved for general use in China.(Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua via AP, File)
Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 7, 2021 12:40PM EDT
GENEVA - The World Health Organization has given its authorization for emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China's Sinopharm.
The decision by a WHO technical advisory group opens the possibility that the Sinopharm vaccine could be included into the U.N.-backed COVAX program in coming weeks or months, and distributed through UNICEF and WHO's regional office for the Americas.
Sinopharm has released very little data publicly, aside from efficacy numbers for its two vaccine shots, one developed by its Beijing Institute of Biological Products and the other by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.
The Beijing shot is one that was considered by WHO for an emergency use listing.