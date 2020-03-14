Wife of Spain's prime minister tests positive for virus
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:47PM EDT
MADRID - Spain's government said Saturday that the wife of wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The government said Begona Gomez and the prime minister are in good health.
Two ministers of Sanchez's Cabinet, the minister of equality and the minister of regional affairs, had already tested positive earlier this week.
The others member of the Cabinet have tested negative.