

The Associated Press





BRAY HEAD, Ireland -- A wildfire in Ireland has uncovered a World War II-era landmark that was hidden for years by undergrowth.

An Irish police air unit spotted the word Eire, which means Ireland, while surveying the damage caused by a fire on Bray Head. More than 80 such signs were created during the war to alert pilots that they were flying over a neutral country.

The Irish Air Corps says the Bray Head sign was No. 8.

Volunteers have restored some of the signs that were in plain view.