

The Associated Press





SCOTT, Ark. - Little Rock police say a woman who was kidnapped, thrown into the frigid Arkansas River and then swam to safety has been found alive but suffering from hypothermia.

KATV reports that police found the woman on Christmas morning. She is being treated at a hospital.

A police report says the woman told investigators she was kidnapped after witnessing a shooting during a home invasion in Scott, 15 miles (24 kilometres) southeast of Little Rock. Lonoke County sheriff's officials say one person was killed and another wounded in the attack.

One suspect, Richard Gilliam, faces charges including capital murder, attempted capital murder and kidnapping. Gilliam is being held on $1 million bond. Authorities are searching for a second suspect.