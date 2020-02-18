Woman rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Rexdale
Police respond to a stabbing near Elmhurst Drive and Lagos Road Tuesday February 18, 2020. (Peter Muscat)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 10:19PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:02PM EST
A woman believed to be in her 60s has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times in Rexdale.
It happened in the area of Elmhurst Drive and Lagos Road at around 9:20 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman with multiple stab wounds, Toronto police said.
She was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Police said a suspect fled in a white van. He is described as Hispanic, standing roughly five-foot-five with a skinny build and short dark hair.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.