

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 60s has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times in Rexdale.

It happened in the area of Elmhurst Drive and Lagos Road at around 9:20 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman with multiple stab wounds, Toronto police said.

She was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police said a suspect fled in a white van. He is described as Hispanic, standing roughly five-foot-five with a skinny build and short dark hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.