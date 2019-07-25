

The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY - A woman wearing a blond wig disguise killed two Israel i men at a restaurant in an upscale Mexico City shopping mall.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed restaurant patrons cowering under tables during Wednesday's attack.

Authorities said the woman and another man sat down at a table near the victims before she rose and shot the two Israel is at close range.

She then ditched the wig and other parts of her disguise outside the mall, but was caught by police. At least two accomplices shot a police officer outside the mall and then fled in a car.

Customers at the shopping centre fled, dove to the floor or took refuge behind storefronts as the sound of gunshots rang through the complex.

Mexico City police chief Jesus Orta said the woman told police “she had a sentimental relationship with one of the victims, who she met on social media, and that the attack was due to infidelity.”

Orta said authorities are investigating all aspects of the case.