

David Rising, The Associated Press





BERLIN -- Chancellor Angela Merkel will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on French soil, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be in London at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey with Queen Elizabeth II.

But in Germany, there are no national commemorations planned for the centenary of the Nov. 11 armistice that brought an end to the war that killed more than 2 million of its troops and left 4 million wounded.

The reason why Germany is not holding wider World War I ceremonies is what came afterward. More than just being on the losing side, the Nov. 11 armistice did not mean peace for Germany.

It gave rise to revolution and street fighting between far-left and far-right factions, as well as years of hyperinflation, widespread poverty and hunger.