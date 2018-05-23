Yulia Skripal says nerve agent recovery slow and painful
Yulia Skripal poses for the media during an interview in n London, Wednesday May 23, 2018. Yulia Skripal says recovery has been slow and painful, in first interview since nerve agent poisoning. (Dylan Martinez/Pool via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:23PM EDT
LONDON - Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with her father in a nerve agent attack, says their recovery has been slow and painful, in her first public statement since the poisoning.
Skripal and her father Sergei spent weeks hospitalized in critical condition after they were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury on March 4. Yulia was discharged from a hospital last month, and her father last week.
Britain blames Russia for poisoning them with a nerve agent - a charge Russia vehemently denies.
Yulia Skripal said Wednesday that she wants to return to Russia in the long term, but for the moment doesn't want to contact the Russian Embassy in the U.K.