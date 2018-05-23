

The Associated Press





LONDON - Yulia Skripal , who was poisoned with her father in a nerve agent attack, says their recovery has been slow and painful, in her first public statement since the poisoning.

Skripal and her father Sergei spent weeks hospitalized in critical condition after they were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury on March 4. Yulia was discharged from a hospital last month, and her father last week.

Britain blames Russia for poisoning them with a nerve agent - a charge Russia vehemently denies.