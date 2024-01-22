At least one youth is injured after a masked suspect was reportedly seen carrying a machete in a North York neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were initially called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West at around 3:30 p.m.

Paramedics say that one victim was taken to hospital serious but non-life threatening injuries. It is not immediately clear how those injuries were sustained. Officers say a second victim has not been located.

Northview Heights Secondary School was in lockdown, but as of around 5 p.m. it had been lifted. Police could not confirm if the suspect or victims attend the school.

In a letter to students and parents following the lockdown, the school said several staff and students had already left school beforehand.

"However, for those who were in the building, the lockdown procedure included locking all exterior room doors and keeping students and staff inside their classrooms and other secured areas," Principal Alison MacLachlan wrote.

"I would like to acknowledge our staff for their calm and their expertise in following procedures that provide a safe and caring school for our students. We will continue to take any necessary steps to ensure our students and staff are safe."

Police say that the suspect is approximately five-foot-four with a thin build and black dreads. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, a black toque, white gloves, a white "horror movie" mask a white backpack and white running shoes with yellow accents. Police say that he was carrying a machete in his right hand.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area as officers investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.