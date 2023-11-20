

Serena Lopez, CP24.com





Police are making a public appeal for information after a male youth was stabbed during a robbery in Pickering last week.

It happened at a plaza in the area of Kingston Road and Whites Road just before noon on Nov. 13.

Police say that the victim had planned to meet another individual in the area to sell them a pair of headphones when they were “surrounded” by four male suspects who attempted to rob him at knifepoint.

Police say that the victim sustained a stab wound to the hand during the course of the robbery and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition. The suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Police have released brief descriptions of the four suspects, all of whom remain outstanding.

• The first suspect is described as a white male, who is about five-foot-nine in height with a slim build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shoes.

• The second suspect is described as a male, who is about five-foot-nine in height with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, and a black, blue and grey sweater.

• The third suspect is described as a male, who is about five-foot-five in height with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and dark coloured jeans.

• The fourth suspect is described as a male, who is about five-foot-five in height with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a medical mask, a black sweater and skinny jeans.