TRAFFIC
|
|
- Man facing 8 charges in connection with violent Scarborough sex assault
- Pilot was allegedly impaired, passed out in cockpit at Calgary airport
- Stretch of Yonge St. fully reopens following sinkhole repairs
- Fireworks, performances across the country to mark start of Canada's 150th year
- Man in serious condition after being shot in torso in city's east end
- PM issues statement wishing Canadians Happy New Year
- How revelers around the world are welcoming 2017
- Boko Haram leader urges fighters to 'kill, slaughter and abduct'
- IS claims responsibility for Baghdad blasts that killed at least 28
- India's Modi defends decision to demonetize high-value bills
- Puerto Rico governor urges successor to immediately move to restructure debt
- UN backs Russian-Turkish Syria efforts as cease-fire wavers
Entertainment News
- Promoter who set up Beatles' early gigs dies at 86
- Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to be buried together
- Zsa Zsa Gabor's life honoured at funeral mass
- 'Prom' pics prompt Drake, Jennifer Lopez speculation
- Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth visit patients at children's hospital
- More tests needed to establish George Michael's cause of death
- Carrie Fisher now in intensive care after medical emergency aboard plane
- Fisher's brother says actress in stable condition
- Dick Van Dyke to appear in sequel to 'Mary Poppins'
- Canadian hit 'Corner Gas' to be rebooted as animated series
- 'Rogue One' soars to second-best December debut ever with $155M
- Pakistani cinemas to resume screening Indian movies
- Charities remember George Michael as hugely generously donor
- Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies in Spain at 68
- Gord Downie named CP's newsmaker of the year
- Stevie Wonder honoured with Detroit street in his name
- Designer of Downie's suits raises money with keychains
- John Legend gets 'Green Light' for NBA All-Star gig
- Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, dies at 84
- Fisher's books become bestsellers following death of actress
- George Michael mourned by boyfriend, ex-boyfriend in London
- Garry Shandling died from blood clot in heart, coroner says
- Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fan in Missouri
- Former 'Survivor' contestant sentenced to prison for child porn
Sports News
- Young Leafs pumped to hang out with Clark, Gilmour, and alumni squad
- Finland fires coach after failing to reach quarterfinals at WJHC
- Canada defends Spengler Cup title with 5-2 victory over HC Lugano
- Rousey stopped 48 seconds into comeback at UFC 207
- Quenneville scores 2 to lead Devils to 4-2 win over Marlies
- Rousey gets $3M guaranteed payday at UFC 207
- Kadri scores in OT, Leafs drop Lightning 3-2
- Perron scores go-ahead goal, Senators downs Marlies 3-1
- Marner scores in shootout, Leafs beat Panthers 3-2
- NHL expecting sellout for Centennial Classic but some tickets still available
- Maple Leafs loan veteran goalie Enroth to AHL squad
- Bibeau, Froese, Gauthier recalled by Leafs from Marlies
- Encarnacion reportedly signs 3-year deal to join Cleveland
- Jays name Shelton quality control coach for 2017 season
- Orioles GM: Jays' Bautista too unpopular to play in Baltimore
- Colabello picks free agency instead of outright assignment with Jays
- Blue Jays sign versatile veteran Steve Pearce to two-year deal
- Jays' Stroman to pitch for U.S.A. at World Baseball Classic
- Lowry leads Raptors to 95-91 win over skidding Trail Blazers
- Lowry scores 36, cuts his face in 104-98 victory over Utah
- Lowry scores 23 points to lift Raps over Nets 116-104
- Raps' DeRozan named Eastern Conference player of the week again
- DeRozan, Raptors rout Magic behind big third quarter
- Raps fall to Hawks 125-121 despite 34 points from DeRozan
- Free agent midfielder Will Johnson leaves TFC for Orlando City
- Toronto FC to open 2017 season against Real Salt Lake
- TFC regains starting goalie Irwin following MLS expansion draft
- Toronto FC striker Giovinco raises issue of BMO Field pitch
- TFC picks up contract options on 13 players, including Irwin and Moor
- More MLS Cup pain for Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney
- Argos DL Foley bracing for uncertain off-season
- Argos reduce ticket prices for 2016 Grey Cup game
- Argos QB Ray returns to practice, could play Friday
- McKnight, Craig lead streaking Riders to 29-11 victory over struggling Argos
- Mitchell leads Stamps to 48-20 win over Argos in T.O.
- Argos release receivers Elliot, Hazelton, Gurley and Bates
- UFC's 'Cyborg' Justino has potential failed doping test
- Pettis misses weight, can't win interim title at UFC 206
- Featherweights take focus as UFC returns to T.O.
- Athletic commission denies former champ Evans a license for UFC 206
- Former UFC champ Machida handed 18-month doping ban
- McGregor raises chair above his head at presser for UFC 205
Lifestyle News
- Marmora man found guilty of cruelty to squirrel
- Manitoba distributor recalls Roland brand olives
- Advocates hopeful Canada will stop criminalizing non-disclosure of HIV status
- Inquiry for number to KFC among silliest 911 calls of 2016: Chatham-Kent police
- Indigenous group welcomes CRTC ruling on basic internet service
- Turkey arrests 1,656 social media users since summer
- Cancer-stricken 'Jeopardy!' contestant wins $103K before death
- Restaurant chain Freshii files for initial public offering of shares
- Over-the-top NYC Christmas displays draw some bah-humbugs
- Ringling picks 1st female ringmaster in company's 146-year history
- Japanese brewer Asahi to buy East Europe beer brands for $8B
- Edmonton conductor finds cat nearly frozen under train engine, brings him home
- Final test results confirm Ebola vaccine highly effective
- Old Dutch recalls potato chip brand over salmonella concern
- OPP join fentanyl awareness campaign on social media
- China disputes U.S. claim it's top source of synthetic drugs
- Provinces, territories refuse federal government's offer on health care funding
- U.S. senator pushing for recalls of exploding e-cigarettes
- Uber pulls self-driving cars from California roads
- CRTC declares broadband internet a basic service
- Mark Zuckerberg unveils Morgan Freeman-voiced AI assistant
- 'Super Mario Run': Price, connectivity missteps for Nintendo
- Blackberry banks on business from auto makers producing self-driving cars
- Yahoo faces proposed Canadian class action following hacks
- Court dismisses appeal that NewLeaf needs licence to operate
- New Ontario rules call for 'all-in pricing' in travel ads
- Delta will upgrade free snacks in the economy-fare cabin
- Airbnb agrees to limit private rentals in London, Amsterdam
- Air Miles cancels plan to implement expiry policy
- Niagara Falls gets $4M lighting makeover