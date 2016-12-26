TRAFFIC
|
|
- City moves to develop 'comprehensive strategy' to deal with fentanyl-related deaths
- Winter travel advisory in place for GTA, southern Ontario ahead of messy weather
- Marineland charged with 6 new counts of animal cruelty: OSPCA
- Woman charged after hundreds of rats removed from Ontario apartment
- Man sought in indecent exposure investigation at Eaton Centre
- PM plans cabinet facelift, impacting at least 6 ministers
- Airport shooting suspect appears in Florida court
- Jewish centres in several states targeted with bomb threats
- Syria's Assad ready to 'negotiate everything' with rebels
- London commuters face stress in subway strike
- UN envoy: Geneva talks a 'moment of truth' for Cyprus unity
- Trump predicts all Cabinet picks will win confirmation
Entertainment News
- Trump mentioned early and often at Golden Globes
- Paris police: 16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
- Meryl Streep wins DeMille award at Globe Globes, excoriates Trump
- Ron MacLean apologizes to postal workers after 'Hockey Night in Canada' gaffe
- Mariah Carey on New Year's Eve performance: 'They foiled me'
- 'Rogue One' tops box office for fourth straight week
- 'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' 'Deadpool' land WGA nods
- Michael Keaton reveals why he left Batman franchise
- Michelle Obama to appear on 'Tonight Show' Wednesday
- Megyn Kelly to leave Fox News to host 2 shows on NBC
- Ryan Gosling says Debbie Reynolds inspired 'La La Land' cast
- 'Rogue One' tops box office for third straight weekend
- Georges Pretre, conductor in N.Y., Vienna, Milan, dies at 92
- Drake scores 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations
- Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella
- Mariah Carey panned for bungling NYE show in Times Square
- Promoter who set up Beatles' early gigs dies at 86
- More tests needed to establish George Michael's cause of death
- Nicki Minaj confirms split with Meek Mill
- Cumberbatch related to Holmes' creator, researchers find
- Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to be buried together
- Zsa Zsa Gabor's life honoured at funeral mass
- Pink announces birth of son with social media photos
- Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, dies at 84
Sports News
- Argos release veteran OT Bourke after one season
- Prop Bain becomes 1st Ont. player to sign with Wolfpack
- McIlroy says he resents Olympics for making him choose sides
- Rockets' 129-122 victory over Raptors spoils great nights by DeRozan, Carroll
- Leafs recall goalie Jhonas Enroth from AHL, send down Antoine Bibeau
- Dimitrov beats Nishikori in Brisbane for 1st title since '14
- Babcock says bye week is '100 per cent wrong for player safety'
- Leafs score four in first period to top New Jersey 4-2
- Marlies' Kapanen and Leipsic named to AHL all-star team roster
- Lodge's power-play goal lifts Moose over Marlies 2-1
- Ovechkin scores in OT, Caps come back to beat Maple Leafs 6-5
- Leafs' Matthews on track for one of the best rookie seasons in NHL history
- Encarnacion takes physical to finalize $65M deal with Cleveland
- Five big moments over Encarnacion's time with Jays
- Encarnacion reportedly signs 3-year deal to join Cleveland
- Jays name Shelton quality control coach for 2017 season
- Orioles GM: Jays' Bautista too unpopular to play in Baltimore
- Colabello picks free agency instead of outright assignment with Jays
- Lowry pours in 33 points, Raps top Jazz 101-93
- Raptors 905 coach Stackhouse named D-League coach of the month
- Dwane Casey named NBA's Eastern Conference coach of the month
- Leonard scores 25 as Spurs beat Raptors 110-82
- Raptors fall to Warriors; DeRozan becames Toronto's career scoring leader
- Lowry leads Raptors to 95-91 win over skidding Trail Blazers
- Free agent midfielder Will Johnson leaves TFC for Orlando City
- Toronto FC to open 2017 season against Real Salt Lake
- TFC regains starting goalie Irwin following MLS expansion draft
- Toronto FC striker Giovinco raises issue of BMO Field pitch
- TFC picks up contract options on 13 players, including Irwin and Moor
- More MLS Cup pain for Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney
- Argonauts sign four players, including former York U. lineman
- Argos DL Foley bracing for uncertain off-season
- Argos reduce ticket prices for 2016 Grey Cup game
- Argos QB Ray returns to practice, could play Friday
- McKnight, Craig lead streaking Riders to 29-11 victory over struggling Argos
- Mitchell leads Stamps to 48-20 win over Argos in T.O.
- Rousey gets $3M guaranteed payday at UFC 207
- Rousey saying little ahead of UFC 207 comeback bout
- UFC's 'Cyborg' Justino has potential failed doping test
- Pettis misses weight, can't win interim title at UFC 206
- Featherweights take focus as UFC returns to T.O.
- Athletic commission denies former champ Evans a license for UFC 206
Lifestyle News
- Walmart and Visa declare truce in battle over fees
- 'Moving away from the fear factor:' Bringing insects into mainstream diets
- Study: Living close to high-traffic roadway raises dementia risk
- GTA hospitals experiencing surge in emergency room visits
- Police investigating possible cyber threat against Hydro One
- NewLeaf pres: Flights cancelled after competitor copied plan
- Marmora man found guilty of cruelty to squirrel
- Inquiry for number to KFC among silliest 911 calls of 2016: Chatham-Kent police
- Man drives Zamboni to Tim Hortons take-out window in Alberta
- Cancer-stricken 'Jeopardy!' contestant wins $103K before death
- Restaurant chain Freshii files for initial public offering of shares
- Over-the-top NYC Christmas displays draw some bah-humbugs
- Manitoba distributor recalls Roland brand olives
- Advocates hopeful Canada will stop criminalizing non-disclosure of HIV status
- Fiat Chrysler to recall 50,000 SUVs because engines could stall
- Final test results confirm Ebola vaccine highly effective
- Old Dutch recalls potato chip brand over salmonella concern
- OPP join fentanyl awareness campaign on social media
- Turkey arrests 1,656 social media users since summer
- Western University researcher creates world's 'smallest snowman'
- Uber pulls self-driving cars from California roads
- CRTC declares broadband internet a basic service
- Mark Zuckerberg unveils Morgan Freeman-voiced AI assistant
- 'Super Mario Run': Price, connectivity missteps for Nintendo
- New law to ease Canada-United States travel
- Court dismisses appeal that NewLeaf needs licence to operate
- New Ontario rules call for 'all-in pricing' in travel ads
- Delta will upgrade free snacks in the economy-fare cabin
- Airbnb agrees to limit private rentals in London, Amsterdam
- Air Miles cancels plan to implement expiry policy