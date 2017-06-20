Cosby trial accuser thanks supporters for love, kindness
Cosby's accuser Andrea Constand leaves the courtroom at the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial the Bill Cosby sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2017. Cosby's trial ended without a verdict after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision. (Ed Hille/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 10:40AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA -- The woman Bill Cosby was charged with sexually assaulting is thanking supporters for an "outpouring of love and kindness" since the trial.
Andrea Constand in a tweet Tuesday said she is "eternally grateful for the messages" she has received in recent days.
Constand's 12-year-old police complaint against Cosby went to trial this month and ended Saturday with a hung jury.
The 44-year-old Toronto woman accuses Cosby of drugging and molesting her in 2004 at his home near Philadelphia.
The aging comedian has denied wrongdoing and his camp blasted the judge and prosecutors from the courthouse steps.
News outlets will ask Judge Steven O'Neill at a hearing Tuesday afternoon to release the jurors' names. They deliberated for six days and said they were hopelessly deadlocked on all three charges.
