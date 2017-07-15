

The Canadian Press





PRESCOTT, Ont. -- Provincial police say a horse is injured after it fell from a moving livestock trailer near Prescott, Ont., Friday afternoon.

They say the truck hauling the animal continued driving on Highway 401, not stopping when the horse fell through a door at the back of the trailer that hadn't been secured.

Police didn't say whether the driver was aware the horse had fallen out.

Investigators say the injured horse was found lying on the roadway, where traffic was stopped and drivers were helping the animal.

Police say the horse was eventually able to stand up, reloaded into the trailer and taken for a veterinarian examination.

The 61-year-old driver from Alfred, Ont., has been charged with hauling an insecure load.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency regulates the transportation of livestock on the highway, and their investigations are ongoing.