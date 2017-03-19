

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Eighteen people have been taken to hospital to be looked over after a carbon monoxide leak at a community centre in Grand Valley, Ont.

In a news release, the town said the Grand Valley and District Community Centre was evacuated at around 2:30 p.m. after several people reported symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police, paramedics and fire crews responded to the arena.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency responders were alerted to the possibility of a carbon monoxide leak after an off-duty paramedic who was playing hockey started experiencing symptoms.

OPP said 18 people from the arena were taken to hospital. The town described their symptoms as minor but still advised anyone who attended the arena and finds themselves experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning to go to the nearest emergency department.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion or blurred vision.

The arena is expected to be shut down until Monday afternoon as crews determine the exact source of the leak.