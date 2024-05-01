A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough early this morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision occurred in the westbound collector lanes of the highway near Port Union Road at around 7 a.m. OPP said the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

The 27-year-old rider from Toronto was transported to hospital without vital signs, OPP said, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The westbound collector lanes are now closed at Whites Road for the police investigation.

"I do expect this area will remain closed for several hours as the collision reconstruction investigators do their work," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a post on X.

He urged anyone with further information about the collision to contact the OPP.