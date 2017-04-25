

Codi Wilson and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Police are searching for two men after investigators say a badly wounded dog was abandoned on an outdoor patio at a fast-food restaurant in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had launched an animal cruelty investigation on April 19 in connection with an incident that occurred four days earlier.

“We’re looking into exactly what happened to the dog,” Peel Regional Police Const. Bally Saini told CP24 on Tuesday.

Two males were seen in surveillance video with a small Yorkshire Terrier dog on an outdoor patio near Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway in the early morning hours of April 15, according to investigators.

After remaining on the patio for several hours, police say the males left the outdoor area at around 10:45 a.m., abandoning the dog there.

Staff members at the McDonalds found the badly injured dog and took it to an animal hospital, but police say the dog’s injuries were so severe that it had to be euthanized.

While police haven’t released the extent of the dog’s injuries they retain the dog was badly beaten.

“We did have to euthanize the dog, so I mean it is pretty serious and we are looking to find out what happened,” Saini said.

The first suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion and short, dark hair. He also had a full beard and was wearing a grey sweater, black pants and red and black Nike shoes.

Police do not have a detailed description of the second suspect at this time, but say he is a male with a medium complexion.

Investigators have now released photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the public can identify them.

The pair could face animal cruelty charges, according to Saini.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.