

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A busy downtown roadway will be shut down for two nights as part of the city’s strategy to speed up upgrades on Toronto’s roads.

A section of road where Lake Shore Boulevard East becomes Woodbine Avenue will be fully closed in all directions between Queen Street East and Northern Dancer Boulevard beginning Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The overnight road closure is effective between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. until Friday morning.

Queen Street East and Eastern Avenue will be alternative routes for east and westbound traffic.

City officials say the closures will enable the road resurfacing work to be completed significantly sooner than if it was done without any overnight work.

The work was supposed to be completed by late July, but due to the scheduled road closure, it is now expected to be finished on June 30.

The section of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Woodbine Avenue has been restricted to one lane of traffic in both directions between Leslie and Queen streets since May 15.

This work is part of the city's strategy to rehabilitate and upgrade Toronto's roads, transit and underground infrastructure for current and future needs.