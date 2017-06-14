

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 46-year-old Brampton man was killed and two other drivers injured during a Wednesday rush hour collision that shut down a Mississauga roadway.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Dorcas Street and Goreway Drive.

A driver had a medical incident and floored the gas pedal, striking the other vehicles, investigators say.

One vehicle caught fire as a result, and the passenger became trapped inside.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died due to his injuries, said Peel Regional Police Const. Bancroft Wright.

The other two drivers suffered minor injuries, he added. There is no word on their genders or ages.

The major collisions bureau has taken over the investigation, closing all lanes of Goreway Drive between Etude Drive and Derry Road.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.