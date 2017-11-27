

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Four people were taken to hospital after a small aircraft crashed in Brampton on Monday.

The incident took place in the area of McLaughlin Road and King Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Police said the plane was attempting to land at the Brampton Flight Centre at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, all four of the occupants of the plane were taken to hospital. Officers said three of them were taken as a precaution and the fourth occupant sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Roads were closed in the area after the incident while The Transportation Safety Board of Canada conducted an investigation.