

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An 85-year-old male motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle collision occurred on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Fort Erie on Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway between Netherby and Sodom roads at around 5 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said four vehicles collided, including a motorcycle, a pickup truck and two passenger vehicles.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition following the crash, while two other people sustained minor injuries, Schmidt said.

The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries while in hospital.

The Toronto-bound lanes of the highway have been closed between Netherby and Sodom roads as a collision reconstruction team investigates the crash. It’s not yet clear how long the closure will last.