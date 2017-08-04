

Chris Fox, CP24.com





All lanes have reopened on Highway 401 in Port Hope following a deadly collision on Thursday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor trailer was travelling eastbound near County Road 28 at around 10 p.m. when it collided with two other eastbound vehicles that were slowing down due to construction ahead.

The collision in turn sparked a fire, which consumed most of the tractor trailer and caused damage to the roadway, which now needs to be repaired.

The highway was initially closed in both directions but the westbound lanes were reopened early Friday morning after smoke that had caused poor visibility in the area dissipated.

One eastbound lane was then reopened at around 12:30 but the other two eastbound lanes remain closed at Country Road 28.

The on ramps at Toronto road and County Road 28 reopened at around 3:30 on Friday afternoon shortly before all lanes were reopened as well.

OPP are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.