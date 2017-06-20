Amazon Canada to hire additional 200 workers at Toronto office
This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 10:59AM EDT
TORONTO - Technology giant Amazon Canada announced Tuesday that it will hire an additional 200 workers at its downtown Toronto office.
The new positions will include software developers, engineers and programmers.
The office already employs 600 workers.
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and a number of Amazon officials were on hand for the announcement.