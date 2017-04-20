

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 27-year-old Toronto man is in custody and a warrant has been issued for a second suspect after pepper spray was used and a handgun was fired into the air during a fight in King West last month.

On March 19 at 2:30 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired in the area of King Street West and Brant Street.

Investigators say that during a fight between two 26-year-old men and two armed suspects, one suspect drew a canister of pepper spray and allegedly fired it at the two 26-year-old men.

A second suspect then drew a handgun, allegedly pointed it at the two 26-year-old men, and then fired a single shot into the air.

Nobody was injured by the firearm discharge.

On Tuesday, April 11, a suspect identified as Tharshan Balasingam was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, administer a noxious substance and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on May 15 at 9 a.m.

A warrant has been issued for the suspect who allegedly fired a shot into the air.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Jayson Jeyakanthan of Brampton.

He is wanted for Carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, as well as other offences.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477(TIPS).