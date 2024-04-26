

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Maple Leafs winger William Nylander appears on course to suit for the first time in this spring's Stanley Cup playoffs.

The 27-year-old was a full participant at today's practice after missing the first three games of Toronto's opening-round series against the Boston Bruins with an undisclosed injury.

Nylander wouldn't say what's kept him out of the Original Six matchup, but added he's been “feeling great” heading into tomorrow's Game 4 with the Leafs trailing 2-1.

The Swede's arrival in the series would be a welcome boost for Toronto's attack, which has scored six goals in nine periods, and is just 1-for-11 on the power play.

Toronto centre Auston Matthews sat out today's on-ice session for what the team called a maintenance day.

Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin was also absent following the birth of his daughter in California. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said he expects the Russian to be available for Game 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.