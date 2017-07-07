

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 29-year-old man wanted in relation to a hit-and-run incident where three people were struck and hurt in North York on Tuesday has turned himself in to police.

Toronto police say that at 11:07 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to Allenbury Gardens and Kingslake Road, near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue, for reports of sounds of gunshots.

Investigators allege a male suspect physically assaulted a 38-year-old man in the area and later allegedly threatened to kill him.

Sometime after the initial altercation, police say the suspect got into a vehicle and intentionally drove toward the 38-year-old man, jumping a curb and plowing into a home in the neighbourhood.

Three people were struck by the vehicle, identified as a gold or brown BMW.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the two others were treated on scene.

The suspect fled before police arrived on scene.

The suspect was identified Wednesday as Randy Amofa of Toronto. Investigators allege Amofa knew his victims.

On Friday, Amofa surrendered to police.

He has been charged with offences including attempted murder, three counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and uttering threats.

He appeared in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Friday.