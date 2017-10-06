

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with the a homicide that took place in a Kipling Heights apartment building earlier this week.

Abdinasir Hussein, a 42-year-old Toronto resident, was found deceased Wednesday morning in an apartment on Arbordell Road in the Rexdale region of Etobicoke, police said.

Investigators, who were called to the address for “unknown trouble,” found evidence suggesting an altercation had taken place.

An autopsy confirmed Hussein was the victim of a homicide.

A suspect, identified as Toronto-resident Abdirizak Yabarow, was arrested Friday.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Yabarow is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Hussein is the 46th homicide victim in Toronto this year.