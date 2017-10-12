

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly altercation in Mississauga over the weekend, Peel Regional Police confirm.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Queen Street South and Tannery Street to assist with a medical call.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from blunt force trauma.

The man, who has been identified as 23-year-old Alan Connor Drew, was injured following an altercation in the area.

Drew was rushed to hospital for treatment but died from his injuries the following day.

On Wednesday, police say homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Mississauga resident Cameron Bakker in connection with the death.

Bakker has been charged with manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Thursday.