

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two arrests have been made in connection with a string of violent street robberies in a residential area near York University’s Keele Street campus.

According to investigators, four robberies took place between Oct. 12 and Oct. 20 in an area bounded by Pond Road, Finch Avenue, Keele Street and Sentinel Road.

In each case, police say violence was threatened or used against the victims.

In one instance, a victim was punched in the face and in another robbery, a knife was held to the victim’s back.

Cash, credit cards, cell phones and other electronic devices are among the items that were stolen.

On Sunday morning, police confirmed that two people were arrested in connection with the incidents.

Toronto man Philip Okeugo, 20, faces one count of robbery with violence and Beta Kalala, a 21-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of robbery with violence, robbery with a weapon, and uttering a threat.

Police say they believe there is still at least one suspect outstanding.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact 31 Division.