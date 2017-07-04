Body found beside Highway 417 is that of an Ottawa woman, 34
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 5:17AM EDT
LIMOGES, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a body found beside Highway 417 on Sunday is that of a 34-year-old Ottawa woman.
But her name will not be released until relatives are notified.
The body was found at about 2:30 p.m. after police responded to a report of a body on the shoulder of westbound Highway 417 southeast of Ottawa near Limoges.
Russell County OPP say the woman had been struck by a passing vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.