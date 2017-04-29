Body found floating in Credit River
Police are shown on scene after a body was found in the Credit River on Saturday. (Peel Regional Police)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 11:32AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 29, 2017 12:50PM EDT
Police say that they have found a body in the Credit River in Mississauga.
The body was found north of Lake Ontario near Pinetree Crescent and Stavebank Road sometime on Saturday morning.
Police say it is too early to say whether foul play may have been a factor.
The body has been pulled from the river; however a cause of death remains unknown.